Durban - Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter will stay on at the power utility until March 2023. In a short statement issued on Wednesday, Eskom said De Ruyter has agreed to remain at the helm while the search for his successor gets under way.

"Mr De Ruyter has agreed to stay for an additional period beyond the stipulated 30-days’ notice to ensure continuity while we urgently embark on a search for his successor. “His last day at Eskom will be March 31, 2023,” said Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana. "It has been an honour and privilege to serve Eskom and South Africa. I wish all the hard-working people of Eskom well," said De Ruyter.

Makwana said the Eskom Board has confirmed that there is no plan for the chairman to become an interim CEO and that a comprehensive executive search will be conducted to find a suitably qualified candidate. “On behalf of the Eskom Board, executive and the entire Eskom staff, I thank De Ruyter for his extraordinary service to the people of South Africa. I also thank De Ruyter’s family for supporting the Group Chief Executive during the tumultuous period,” he said. “André has carried an enormous burden on behalf of South Africa, I want to thank him for his sacrifice and resilience in a difficult job.

