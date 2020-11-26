Angelo Agrizzi still in hospital amid Mti's appearance in court

Johannesburg – Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday for his role in awarding more than R1.8 billion tenders to the controversial Bosasa companies while heading a critical government institution.

Mti appeared along with co-accused, former financial officer of correctional services Patrick Gillingham and Andries van Tonder, a former employee of Bosasa. The case was postponed until February 18 to allow the defence to read the docket before the matter is set down for trial.

Angelo Agrizzi was absent as he is still in hospital due to diabetic related illness. He has been hospitalised since October after his appearance in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on October 14 for an unrelated fraud and corruption charges.

In the case, the State alleged Agrizzi and former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson paid large amounts of money to ANC parliamentarian and former chairperson of the portfolio committee on correctional services Vincent Smith.

The money was allegedly paid, including alleged security upgrades at his house to prevent Parliament and the portfolio committee instituting investigations into tenders awarded to Bosasa. Agrizzi and Smith are due in court on December 3 – coincidentally Agrizzi will turn 53 on that day.