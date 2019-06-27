Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi on the stand at the state capture inquiry in Parktown Johannesburg. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Controversial former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi will pay R200 000 to charity after being hauled before the Equality Court for calling former colleagues the K-word.

The money will go to the Barney Mokgatle Foundation in Alexandra, and as further reparation Agrizzi will also issue a public apology for his racist utterances.



On Thursday, Agrizzi made a brief appearance in the Equality Court sitting in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court to answer to utterances he made in a recorded video in August last year, in which he called fellow Bosasa executives Joe Gumede and Papa Leshabane the k-word.

His court appearance follows an application by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) before the Equality Court to force Agrizzi to be severely punished for his racial utterances.

On June 13, Agrizzi and SAHRC held a meeting to discuss the terms of the settlement which was made an order of the court on Thursday.

The SAHRC, through its legal counsel, Buang Jones, wanted Agrizzi to pay an amount of R200 000 for making reference to the k-word about his former colleagues, and to apologise to all South Africans.

At an earlier hearing in May, the Human Rights Commission also indicated that it wanted Agrizzi to undergo a sensitivity programme which would allow him to understand the implications of his utterances, and to deal with his anger when faced with similar situations to those captured in the video.

The two parties reached an out-of-court settlement at that hearing.

The details of the recording emerged in January this year, during his cross-examination at the Zondo Commission tasked to investigate state capture in South Africa.

Evidence leader Paul Pretorius took Agrizzi to task about the video after allegations of him being a racist emerged during his testimony.

At the time, Agrizzi admitted to making such derogatory remarks to Gumede and Leshabane. “I am embarrassed of myself, I’m ashamed of myself for ever doing that... I am racist. Judge me on that. I have admitted it and I am sorry,” he said at the time.

Political Bureau and IOL