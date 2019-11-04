PRETORIA - The mother of one-year-old Britney Ruguwa who died at a daycare centre in Johannesburg, in April, after being run over by a car, on Monday wept uncontrollably as she spoke of learning that the driver of the vehicle had been released.
“I was sitting in the public gallery of the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court last week but I could not believe my ears. Even now, I keep telling myself that I heard wrongly. This cannot be true. How can the justice system let go of the man who admits to have driven over my child, killing her?
"I do not believe it’s true. Is the justice system saying my daughter was wrong? All I am seeking is justice for my daughter so that I can explain to her brother and sister how she died,” Chiedza Sjambok told African News Agency as she wept.
“I saw the accused man walking out of court, but I am in disbelief. Something is not right. How can one drive over a child and then the courts let him walk scot-free? My child died a painful death, being squashed by a moving vehicle. Was I wrong to take my daughter to that daycare centre? Not even one person has said 'sorry', since April.”
The little girl died on 13 April after being run over within the premises of the Busy Bears daycare centre in Rembrandt Park, where her mother Chiedza had dropped her off in the morning on her way to work.