Another fuel tanker crashes in Gauteng

Pretoria -- The Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said a petrol tanker crashed on Kliprivier Drive north, near the N12 exit, Suideroord in the Johannesburg southern suburbs. “Only one vehicle was involved in the accident scene, which is the petrol tanker,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

“From the preliminary information received, the tanker crashed and landed on the embankment next to the N12 East and the driver remained trapped inside the vehicle.” He said technicians were on the scene to contain the petrol spillage. A petrol tanker crashed on Kliprivier Drive north, near the N12 exit, in the Johannesburg southern suburbs. Photo: JMPD Joburg’s emergency management service was also on the scene for the extrication of the driver from the vehicle.

“JMPD officers have been deployed. The N12 East has been closed off at Xavier Street. N12 West is closed off at Comaro Road. Kliprivier Drive is closed in both directions between the N12 West and N12 East exit,” Fihla said on Saturday. On Friday, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said it has secured the scene where a fuel tanker overturned in Wadeville. Shortly after the tanker overturned, scores of community members reportedly rushed in with containers to collect the leaking fuel.

EMPD spokesperson Deliwe Ndlovu told IOL that the community members had been dispersed from the dangerous crime scene. “The accident happened at the corner of Dekema and Osborn roads. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has secured this scene,” said Ndlovu. On Thursday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed that the death toll from the gas tanker explosion in Boksburg had risen to 37.

