Another Johannesburg stepdad arrested for allegedly raping child

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Johannesburg central has arrested a stepfather for allegedly raping a minor who lived with him at a block of flats in the CBD. “The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit apprehended a 32-year-old stepfather for rape at the corner of Joubert and Kerk Street on Saturday, January 30, 2022 at 11am,” said Johannesburg central SAPS spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele.

“It is alleged that suspect raped a 11-year-old stepdaughter before Christmas at a flat on the corner of Delvers and Albert Street. The victim was sleeping with her siblings when he raped her. He threatened to kill her if she screamed.” Mbele said the 11-year-old reported the rape to her mother and the stepfather had been on the run until his arrest. “The investigation is under way and the suspect is appearing today, January 31, 2022, in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.”

The station commander at the Johannesburg central police station, Brigadier Ivan Perumal, has urged women to expose men who abuse them and their children. On Wednesday, Mbele said another stepfather appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for repeatedly raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter. “Family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit members apprehended a 30-year-old male for rape at Thokoza in the East Rand on the January 24, 2022 at 3pm,” he said.

“It is alleged that the suspect raped a 13-year-old girl three times; which started from August 2020 until December 2021. The first incident took place at Dragon Building at the corner of Jeppe and Nugget Streets in August 2020.” Mbele said after allegedly molesting the minor in 2020, the stepfather also allegedly targeted the girl at Eden Park West in November last year. He also allegedly raped the minor in Turffontein in December. “The mother of the victim was scared to open a case initially, because the suspect threatened to kill her child when she revealed her ordeal,” said Mbele.