Another new 5 000 Covid-19 infections in Gauteng

Johannesburg - More than 5 219 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng on Tuesday, taking confirmed coronavirus cases to more than 827 000. The daily infection rate that had been decreasing in the province appears to increasing yet again.

This takes the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Gauteng to more than 827 393 since last March. More than 765 000 people have recovered, while 15 762 people have died from coronavirus-related complications. The Gauteng Health Department said 8 623 people were in hospital in the province, with more than 5 154 people receiving treatment in private hospitals.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said Gauteng had vaccinated just under 2 million people, with the figure of those vaccinated standing at 1 982 018 as of Wednesday. Covid-19 related deaths in Gauteng are rising, with the most deaths, 1 770, registered in Soweto. There have been 1 278 death Pretoria Region 1: GA Rankuwa, Pretoria North, 1 220 in Pretoria Region 3: Pretoria CBD and City and 969 in Emfuleni. The districts with the most new infections were Johannesburg, at 1 845; Tshwane at 1 445; and Ekurhuleni, at 1 195.

Modiba said on Wednesday that they were inundated with calls from members of the public inquiring if it was safe to take the vaccine as hundreds of thousands of people continue to get vaccinated daily. “One of the frequently asked question is: “Can I get vaccinated if I am sick?” “Members of the public are advised that, those who are sick or unwell should reschedule their vaccination appointment and come back when they have fully recovered.

“The flu vaccine and Covid-19 vaccine should be given at least 14 days apart. “Furthermore, no vaccine may be co-administered with the Covid-19 vaccines. “The department would like to urge members of the public visiting various vaccination sites across the province to be truthful when completing the screening questionnaire.