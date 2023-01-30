Another tiger goes on the loose in Joburg, this time at an Edenvale office park

Durban – Another tiger has been spotted on CCTV footage roaming the parking lot of an office park in Edenvale, Gauteng. The tiger was spotted in Cabot Road in Eastleigh Ridge.

Resident were warned to keep their children and animals inside. In the 49-second video the tiger is seen circling a car. The National Council of SPCAs confirmed they were investigating a case of a tiger on the loose.

“The Edenvale SPCA is currently investigating another case of an escaped tiger on the loose in Edenvale. “It is believed that the tiger is a 9-month-old female. “The welfare of the tiger and the other animals in the area must be considered as authorities begin their search and attempt to capture the animal,” said spokesperson Keshvi Nair.

Nair said the SPCA had contacted the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (GDARD) and alerted them to the escaped tiger. “Given that GDARD and the Ekurhuleni municipality are responsible for enforcing the legislation that allows these dangerous animals to be kept in captivity in the first place, some form of accountability and responsibility for the welfare of the animal/s and the residents needs to be taken by them,” said Nair. A week ago, Sheba the tigress was shot dead by her owner after she escaped from captivity.

