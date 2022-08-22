Another woman found murdered in Vlakfontein

Rustenburg –The body of a woman was found dumped in the bush in Vlakfontein on Sunday. According to TV news channel eNCA, a Grade 11 pupil was raped and murdered recently in the area and another woman who dropped her child at a crèche was raped on her way home.

A family member told the broadcaster that the woman was found naked and strangled. Angry community members said it was clear the perpetrators lived within the community. Community leaders called on residents not to take the law into their own hands instead they should work with the police.

In October of 2018, seven members of the Khoza family were found murder, the police found the bodies of three women and four children buried at a house in Vlakfontein after neighbours noticed a stench coming from the property. A man was arrested in connection with the murder but was released after the State withdrew charges against him due to lack of evidence. The police were approached for comment but have yet to comment.

In the Free State, police said a supermarket at President Steyn mine hostel was robbed of cash and cigarettes and a shopkeeper was kidnapped. "On 20 August 2022 at about 19:30, Welkom SAPS received a complaint of random shooting at President Steyn mine hostel. On arrival police were informed that a 27-year-old shopkeeper was kidnapped by a number of unknown suspects who also fired gunshots. "The shopkeeper was held at an unknown place where the suspects contacted close relatives of the victim demanding a ransom. There was an immediate activation of Welkom K9 Unit, a hostage negotiator, Welkom Public Order Policing, Bidvest mine security and Welkom Crime Prevention," Free State police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng said.

He said the 27-year-old shopkeeper was spotted walking alone in Welkom/Virginia road next to Bronville with no injuries. "A case of kidnapping, business robbery and attempted murder has been registered for further investigation. Anyone with information leading to the arrests of the suspects can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively send information via MySAPS App," he said. IOL