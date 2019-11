File picture: Pixabay

On 18 November 2019, IOL caused an image to be published about Karan Beef in which it suggested to the reader that:- * a transaction was concluded between PIC and Karan Beef; and

* Karan Beef has lost money for the PIC due to corruption and accounting fraud.

It has since come to our attention that the statements made about Karan Beef in the offending image are false in that :-

* no transaction has been concluded with the PIC and thus Karan Beef is not in receipt of any funds of the PIC; and