Appointment of Rahima Moosa Hospital CEO at advanced stage, says Gauteng Health MEC

Pretoria - Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says work to implement the health ombudsman’s recommendations on the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital (RMMCH) remains on track. Nkomo-Ralehoko gave the assurance while responding to questions in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Tuesday.

One of the key recommendations the ombud made two months ago when releasing his damning report was that a suitable permanent chief executive officer for the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital must be identified and appointed as a matter of priority. “The process to appoint a new CEO is at an advanced stage, the position was advertised with a closing date of 5 May and the selection process is underway. As part of efforts to ensure stability and proper management capabilities, we have appointed an interim acting CEO while the appointment of permanent leadership is being concluded,” said the MEC. The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital has since installed a functional “smart fridge” for the storage of blood at the hospital’s laboratory. File Photo: Wesley Fester She said previously, the appointment of hospital CEOs used to take six months. However, the Gauteng Department of Health is currently reviewing its recruitment policy to ensure prompt appointment of critical management positions without compromising on the necessary rigorous screening and selection process.

“The department has also reviewed and communicated Human Resources (HR) standard operating procedures to staff to ensure better management of leave, absenteeism, recruitment and retention of staff. A draft HR plan has been developed and requires further work in relation to the status of Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital as a tertiary facility and to ensure the availability of adequate resources,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko. She also highlighted that the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital has been included in the priority hospitals programme. “A schedule of maintenance works to be carried out has been developed and initial funds made available to immediately start the remedial works as part of the ombud’s recommendation. The Gauteng Department of Health is currently preparing specifications to request for quotations (RFQ) or tenders so that service providers can be appointed as soon as possible. The hospital has also received a budget for minor maintenance which are currently underway,” said the MEC.

The hospital has since installed a functional “smart fridge” for the storage of blood at the hospital’s laboratory while the matter of the 24-hour laboratory is being attended to. The ombud also recommended that the Gauteng Department of Health addresses leadership and governance issues at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. To this end, Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department has ensured the training of the hospital board.

“The board is effective and functional and continues to play an oversight role including the regular hospital inspections as per their year plan. “In order to strengthen the head of department’s (HOD) oversight on hospitals in the province, the acting HOD has established a diverse oversight committee to work with him in providing oversight and monitoring of the implementation of the plan and other quality improvements plan across all service platforms,” she said. In March, the office of the health ombudsman released a damning report against the hospital, detailing some of the key issues affecting the provision of quality health-care services.