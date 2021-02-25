Ashley Judd sends shout-out to ’top notch’ SA hospital staff as she continues treatment in US

American actress Ashley Judd, who was flown to a ICU trauma ward in a South African hospital after suffering massive injuries in an accident in the Congo, has continued to heap praise on the care she received while in the country. Judd severely injured her leg during an excursion in the Congo rainforest when she tripped over a fallen tree in the dark. After a "incredibly harrowing" experience she eventually ended up at Sunninghill Hospital in Sandton. This week in a post on Instagram the actress, who is now back home in the US, said: “Dear Friends, Ubuntu. I am because we are. “I want to give my deepest and most vulnerable thanks to Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, for making split second decisions upon my arrival. I arrived to them from DRC in terrible shape and my leg had no pulse. I desperately needed a blood transfusion. Their sisters (nurses) are exemplary, technically top notch, and they cared for the trauma in my body as well as my soul with equal proficiency. Pictured here, once I was stable, is carefree laughter and mirth. Dr Greef, pictured, was super at stabilizing my leg with the external fixator until the massive soft tissue damage and swelling went down so that I could have the Big Operation. What he did was significant and I am forever in his debt. It must be noted I was being cared for during the Covid B.1.351 strain that is plaguing RSA. Sunninghill is world class and a wonder. Thank you to my trauma surgeon, anesthesiologist, head of nursing, hospital management – everyone.

“My beloved Dad, who had gotten the text no parent ever wants: ’emergency, can’t answer questions, please come now,’ had indeed, because he is vaccinated, been able to come to South Africa. He has been my rock, companion, resource, helped me listen to so many doctors, critical support system, and kind, loving presence as I have wept and wept. We then made the 22 hour – 4 flights – to America thanks to unbelievably efficient disaster travel insurance on an Air Ambulance.

“In an American hospital, I had to continue to wait for the tissue damage and swelling to reduce. Eventually I was qualified to have the 8-hour surgery to repair the bones, decompress the hemorrhaging nerve and pick the shards of bones out of the nerve. I am now recovering from surgery.

“I’m very thankful to all of the experts, including that expert pictured, my Pop, who is rubbing my foot to remind my foot while it still cannot move that it is connected to my body. I am up and around already. Thank you for your care and kind words. Let us always remember those without insurance. Let us remember those who do not have choices. Let us remember those who are lonely and afraid.

While she was in Sunninghill Hospital earlier this month, IOL secured an exclusive interview with Judd. Watch the video below: