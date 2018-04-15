Johannesburg - The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has served the Guptas with the restraint order of their moveable goods in respect of the Estina Dairy Farm project.

The AFU, police and Hawks descended on the Guptas' Saxonwold compound shortly after 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said the order amounted to just over R250 million and was against individuals linked to the fraud, corruption and money laundering that took place at the Vrede plant between 2012 and 2017.

The Guptas are believed to have used the project to loot state funds.

The Hawks are currently investigating the matter.

The order makes provision for the restraint of several assets to the value of R250 202 652.00, pending the finalisation of the criminal trial and upon conviction, the AFU will apply for a confiscation order for the recovery of the said amount and or any related amounts.

Among the assets forming part of the restraint order, include the following; immovable property (residential and business premises and farms), two aircrafts, a helicopter, vehicles and bank accounts belonging to certain entities, namely, Oakbay Investments, (Pty) Ltd Islandsite Investments 180, Confidents Concept (Pty) Ltd, Sahara Computer (Pty) Ltd and Westdawn Investments and Aerohaven Trading," said Mfaku in a statement.

Media have been gathering outside the house since the news broke an hour ago.

