At least two dead, 15 still missing after flash floods sweep away church members in the Jukskei river during their baptism ritual

Search and rescue operations by the EMS services began on Saturday. Picture: Shayne Robinson SAPA

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - Johannesburg emergency services are continuing their search for 15 people who were reportedly swept away by the Jukskei River on Saturday evening. It is alleged that a church baptism was taking place during the occurrence of this unfortunate incident.

The church goers were caught in a flash flood following heavy rains in the area.

Search and rescue operations by the EMS services began on Saturday and had to be stopped on Saturday evening at around 10pm due to safety concerns and resumed on Sunday morning.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has confirmed that two people have been confirmed dead on the scene and one person was rescued and taken to receive medical attention at a nearby facility.

Mulaudzi also assured that the EMS team was hard at work trying to recover the other bodies that were allegedly swept away along the Jukskei river.

This is a developing story.

IOL

