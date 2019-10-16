ATM guns for Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba over Tony Leon claims









Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Johannesburg - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is set to open a case against City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba for failing to report former DA leader Tony Leon's alleged attempts to solicit business from the city. On Sunday, City Press reported that Mashaba penned a letter to the DA leadership where he made several claims against Leon, including that the latter had tried to score a R300 million contract from the mayor for a client of his business, Resolve Communications. Mashaba said he denied this request, leading to Leon being "conflicted" in his work in the review panel appointed following the DA's disappointing election results. The meeting allegedly took place at the mayor's residence earlier this year. ATM Johannesburg in a statement said will be opening a case against Mashaba for contravening Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA).

"Mayor Mashaba contravened S34 of the PRECCA when he failed to report what he reported as an irregularity by Leon.

"ATM advised mayor Mashaba, via social media platforms, to report the matter with law enforcement authorities, but the mayor decided to ignore the advice, hence the decision to open the case against Mayor Mashaba.

"It is the view of the African Transformation Movement that corruption cannot be dealt with selectively and that now, more than ever, South Africa needs transparent leadership that inspires accountability.

The ATM Johannesburg Leadership will open the at Johannesburg Central police station on Wednesday afternoon.