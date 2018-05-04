Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane mine in Driefontein where four workers died following a seismic event. PHOTO: Matthews Baloi/ANA

Johannesburg - Rescue operations to find three miners trapped underground at Sibanye-Stillwater's mine in Driefontein near Carletonville on Gauteng’s West Rand continued early into Friday night.

Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted said the rescue operation had been temporarily halted on Friday afternoon after two seismic events.

Wellsted said the epicentre of the recent tremors is some three kilometres away from the site where the three miners are believed to be in.

A total of 13 people were initially trapped on Thursday night.

At least four mineworkers have been killed at the mine, Wellsted confirmed that the deaths were linked to a seismic event at the mine on Thursday.

Six people are being treated in hospital while three others are yet to be located.

Wellsted said there will be an investigation done by both the company and the Department of Mineral Resources.

