Attorney arrested in Pretoria court for alleged rape and hijacking

Pretoria – Police have arrested an attorney on charges of rape and hijacking a vehicle, Tshwane SAPS spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said on Tuesday.

The crimes were apparently committed in 2017.

“A man believed to be an attorney is expected to appear in court following his arrest at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court shortly before he was reportedly set to represent an accused in the same court on Monday,” Mavimbela said.

“The 47-year-old suspect (the attorney) is expected to be charged with rape and carjacking. It is believed that having boarded a car that belonged to a 29-year-old woman whom he had met in Arcadia, east of Pretoria, on June 17, 2017, the suspect drove with the woman to a veld in Mogogelo near Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, where the victim was allegedly raped before her car was stolen.”

Mavimbela said after the alleged hijacking and rape, the victim’s car was recovered on the same day in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria.