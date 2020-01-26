Picture: Screengrab via Twitter.

Johannesburg - The suspected driver of a sports car shown hitting over 300km/h on the N1 highway in Joburg in a video that went viral has been arrested, the Ministry of Transport said on Sunday. The alleged speedster, who resides in Midrand, was tracked down at a funeral in Limpopo by undercover investigators, the ministry said.

The suspect, a 38-year-old male, was allegedly driving a red Audi TT on the N1 Southbound in Midrand when he was filmed clocking 308km/h in a 120km/h zone.

The video was posted on Twitter by Yusuf Abramjee, and was condemned by many, with one Twitter user calling the motorist "sick and stupid" and another saying "it doesn't make you a MAN!".