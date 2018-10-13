Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance has strongly condemned the shooting of a female auditor investigating corruption at the cash-strapped Emfuleni local Municipality in Gauteng.

In a statement, Solly Msimanga, the DA Gauteng premier candidate and also Tshwane mayor, said: "This shocking incident occurred yesterday morning, when the robbers broke into the auditor’s room in a guest house and shot her twice in the legs.

"The guesthouse accommodated two auditors, another male auditor was in another room and was not injured."

The DA wished the injured auditor a speedy recovery.

"This incident raises concerns because the robbers fled the scene with only the laptop that the auditor was carrying with her which contained sensitive and crucial information about the forensic investigations underway in Emfuleni.

"Emfuleni residents have the right to know how their public funds have been spent," Msimanga said. "These residents have suffered enough under the ANC administration due to maladministration and corruption.

"This money that has been irregularly spent was meant to improve the living conditions of Emfuleni residents and to create employment opportunities."

The DA called on both the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane and the Gauteng SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Deliwe De Lange to launch a manhunt for the suspects.

"The safety of our people is under threat; we will be monitoring the investigations of this case to ensure that the suspects are apprehended and that they face the full might of the law."

African News Agency (ANA)