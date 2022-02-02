Aura report gives insight into SA’s crime trends over last two years

Durban - Gauteng has recorded the highest volume of crime in the 2021 period, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. According to data gathered by Aura, the country's leading security and medical response network, from more than 250 private security and medical companies, there has been an overall increase of 109% reported incidents between 2020 and 2021.

While Aura’s report focuses on 2021, it plans to release stats every quarter as part of its commitment to measure and analyse trends against those that are being reported at a national and industry level. "Our unacceptably high levels of crime mean South Africans live in a near perpetual state of fear and anxiety. We should never become so desensitised to crime that we lose sight of its devastating impact at every level of society. Combating it swiftly and intelligently is an urgent priority,” explained Aura CEO, Warren Myers. The report notes that a total of 4 973 hijackings were reported in 2021, an increase of 3.5% compared to the same period the previous year.

It also shows that suspicious activity, vehicle breakdown, an altercation with a third party, followed by armed robbery are the most popular reasons cited for South Africans calling for help via an Aura-powered platform. "Protest action and armed robbery per province reported for 2021 can be directly linked to the civil unrest that engulfed the country in the third quarter, particularly in Gauteng and KZN. Aura recorded a 47% increase in incidents of domestic violence in Q2 compared with Q1. It recorded a further 45% increase in cases of gender-based violence between Q2 and Q3, followed by yet another rise of 41% between Q3 and Q4," the report found. Furthermore, in May 2021, Aura reported a 61% increase in the number of medical related incidents, coinciding with the beginning of the country’s devastating third wave of Covid-19 infections and AURA’s median response time for 2021 was brought down to just 7 minutes and 41 seconds in Q4, a clear indication of AURA’s increased marketplace and response network.

Other key findings from Aura’s report show a concerning increase in both organised, syndicate crime and opportunistic crime. Myers notes that while syndicates are becoming even more sophisticated, a rise in opportunistic incidents is indicative of ongoing tough socio-economic conditions. "With these powerful data sets, which are being refined and improved daily, we are beginning to really understand how to apply technology to make our country a safer place for everyone," said Myers. He said the bottom line is that we need to make it far more difficult to be a successful criminal regardless of the crime.