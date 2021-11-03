Babita Deokaran murder-accused says he was beaten, coerced by police into implicating Zweli Mkhize

CAPE TOWN – One of the men accused of killing senior Gauteng Health official and corruption whistle-blower Babita Deokaran has reportedly alleged that he was beaten and coerced by police into implicating former health minister Zweli Mkhize. The accused, Phakamani Hadebe, Zita Hadebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbele, Siphiwe Mazibuko, and Phakanyiswa Dladla appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday, to apply for bail.

Deokaran – who was gunned down outside her Winchester Hills home, in Joburg on August 23 – was a key whistle-blower in an investigation into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts in Gauteng. Hadebe’s lawyer, Advocate Peter Wilkins explained how his interrogation lead to a “false confession” implicating Mkhize in the murder. In his affidavit, Hadebe said after he was arrested he was taken to Turffontein Racecourse where he was put in a secluded place where blows and an assault followed as he was told about someone who was killed a few days prior in Mondeor.

The Citizen reported that pointing to a purported confession Hadebe made at the time – which the State has redacted the detail implicating Mkhize as the mastermind. In court, Hadebe denied any involvement saying he was coerced into implicating the former minister, according to reports, adding that he has never met Mkhize. The six men face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and an additional charge of attempted murder relating to Deokaran’s domestic helper.

According to the Daily Maverick, the State contends that the men conspired to kill Deokaren, for which they were paid R400 000 each. The bail application resumes on Friday. Deokaran was shot several times outside her Joburg-south, Mondeor, home after dropping off her child at school on August 23.