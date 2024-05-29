Baboon spotted in Brakpan, has passed Benoni and headed for Kempton Park, no injuries reported

A baboon that was spotted in the Brakpan area in Gauteng is on the move. The Benoni SPCA confirmed that the animal had passed Benoni and by Tuesday afternoon was spotted in Pomona in Kempton Park.

Jacques Cronje, General Manager for Benoni SPCA, thanked communities for keeping them updated to get the baboon safely through residential areas. “We had no incidents, no problems with him, no animals hurt, no people injured and no damage to property,” said Cronje in a live on Facebook. “We respected his territory, and in return he respected us and just carried on his little journey that he is going on.”

Cronje said Kempton Park SPCA will keep a track on the baboon, to ensure he goes through their area safely. The SPCA urged residents not to approach him or chase him. “We are working hand in hand with our sister SPCA’s and Wildlife specialists, plotting his route to try and establish his final destination,” said Cronje.

“As long as he is not cornered or threatened in any way he will not be a threat to you. If he does come into your garden just close the doors and windows and let him be,” he said. “He is covering about 10km per day on his journey so he will move on after a short while.” In another incident, two lion cubs were removed from a residential home in Westville in KwaZulu-Natal.