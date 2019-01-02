Picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - A baby boy, believed to be around two months old, was found on Tuesday evening at a bus stop in The Hills in Johannesburg, said ER24 paramedics. Private emergency services provider ER24 said the baby was found lying wrapped in blankets on 3rd Avenue.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the baby was assessed and found to have escaped injury, although suffering from low body temperature.

"Paramedics quickly warmed the boy and later handed him over to the local and relevant authorities for further investigations."

African News Agency/ANA

