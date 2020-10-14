Back on track: Numsa ends Gautrain strike after agreeing to tiered wage increases for workers
Johannesburg - Gautrain workers will return to work on Thursday after the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa reached an agreement with management over wage increases for workers.
Workers represented by Numsa had been on strike since last Monday when they failed to reach an agreement over wage increases with the Bombela Operating Company, the company that operates the Gautrain.
Numsa’s general secretary, Irvin Jim, said workers had been on strike since last Monday.
He said the union had agreed to a tiered wage increase which would see those who under below R8500 per month receive a R900 increase, while those who earned below R20 000 would would receive an R850 wage increase and those who earned above R20 000 would receive a wage increase of 4.1%.
Jim said the wage increases would be backdated to the start of July.
“We welcome the signing of the agreement, particularly as the increase which has been secured benefits the lowest paid workers.
“If workers had received a 4.1% increase it would have meant that the lowest paid worker would only get R348 increase, compared to a R900 per month increase which we secured, which in reality translates to more than 10% increase.
“We thank our members who were resolute about their demands. Because of their courage and the sacrifices they made by embarking on strike action, all workers at Gautrain have received an increase in their salaries.
“Now that the agreement has been signed today, the strike has officially been called off,” said Jim.
IOL