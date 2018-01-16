Picture: Twitter/@Zwane_2Li2Ls
Picture: Twitter/@Zwane_2Li2Ls
Wafeeq starts school today. Picture: Supplied
Wafeeq starts school today. Picture: Supplied
Thaabit is excited for the first day back at school. Picture: Supplied
Thaabit is excited for the first day back at school. Picture: Supplied
Monica starts school today. Picture: Supplied
Monica starts school today. Picture: Supplied
Laylah starts school today. Picture: Supplied
Laylah starts school today. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Hundreds of learners woke up to go back to school as government  schools re-opened around the country on Wednesday morning.

Indiphle Omdire, 6, is one of the learners who is getting ready for his first day as a Grade 1 learner at Voorbrand Primary school in the South of Joburg. 

Indiphile is mom Nandi Mhlauli's first son. 

Mhlauli said she has to get to her son's school early because she has to secure a class for him. 

The six-year-old woke up early on Wednesday morning and has been eager to go to school. 

“Sendigezile mma, (I’ve already bathed) I’m going to school today,” he said. 

He told The Star that his mother will give him money for school and that he is excited to go to ‘big school’. 

“I am going to buy something nice” he said. 

He had previously attended school at a nearby crèche in his neighborhood in Turffontein. 

The Star