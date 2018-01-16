Johannesburg - Hundreds of learners woke up to go back to school as government schools re-opened around the country on Wednesday morning.

Indiphle Omdire, 6, is one of the learners who is getting ready for his first day as a Grade 1 learner at Voorbrand Primary school in the South of Joburg.

Indiphile is mom Nandi Mhlauli's first son.

Indiphile gets ready for school. Y having breakfast and packing his lunchbox.

Indiphile is on his way to schoo with his sister Swindon Mhlauli @ReporterStar @TheStar_news #BacktoSchool pic.twitter.com/7cgqF6WJB2 — Nokuthula Zwane (@Zwane_2Li2Ls) January 17, 2018

Mhlauli said she has to get to her son's school early because she has to secure a class for him.

The six-year-old woke up early on Wednesday morning and has been eager to go to school.

“Sendigezile mma, (I’ve already bathed) I’m going to school today,” he said.

He told The Star that his mother will give him money for school and that he is excited to go to ‘big school’.

“I am going to buy something nice” he said.

He had previously attended school at a nearby crèche in his neighborhood in Turffontein.

The Star