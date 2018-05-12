PRETORIA - A well-known Bafana Bafana soccer player and former Orlando Pirates player is allegedly among 15 people detained by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) in an extensive operation against drunk driving, an official said on Sunday.

"The Tshwane metro police officers, jointly with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a drunk driving operation last night [Saturday] in Hatfield," TMPD spokesman Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said.

"Fifteen people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol between [10pm and midnight]. Among the 15 people arrested, one is a 28-year-old former Orlando Pirates player currently playing for the national soccer team [Bafana Bafana]."

Mahamba said drunk driving was one of the major causes of fatal accidents on the capital city's roads.

"Any person found driving while intoxicated will be arrested. TMPD will continue to intensify these drunk driving operations; endangering innocent lives on our roads will not be tolerated," said Mahamba.

"Motorists are encouraged to rather find alternative means of transport than to drink and drive. Well done to the officers for the outstanding arrests. No one is above the law," he said.

African News Agency/ANA