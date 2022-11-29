Bags of burnt, stained money recovered as JMPD takes down suspect wanted for murder of TMPD cop

Pretoria - Two suspects wanted by police for the murder of a Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer have been arrested by the Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)’s Undercover Reaction Unit, working with the SAPS crime intelligence unit in Olievenhoutbosch. JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla said on Saturday officers received information about an ATM bombing kingpin who was wanted for allegedly murdering a TMPD officer, according to an Olievenhoutbosch SAPS case.

The wanted man also has two other pending murder cases against him. “The information revealed that the suspect was at the corner of President and Nugget streets in the Johannesburg CBD. Officers proceeded to the given address, and upon their arrival, the suspect had already left. Police recovered burnt and stained money when they arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Tshwane Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer. Picture: JMPD “Further information was received that the suspect was using e-hailing services from Kempton Park to Olievenhoutbosch.

“The operational team proceeded to the north of Johannesburg where the vehicle in which the suspect was travelling in, a grey Suzuki, was spotted and stopped at Allandale and Old Pretoria Road, in Midrand,” he said. Fihla said the suspect, who is also wanted for ATM bombings in Welkom, Free State, was identified. When searched, the alert officers discovered he had a bag with burnt and stained money in his possession. “The suspect was questioned, and he led the team to Olievenhoutbosch, where a second suspect who allegedly had the murder weapon was found. The suspect was also apprehended with a bag filled with burnt and stained money,” he said.

The second suspect allegedly told the officers the firearm in question was at Soshanguve, north of Tshwane. Police recovered burnt and stained money when they arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Tshwane Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer. Picture: JMPD “The team proceeded to the given location, where another male suspect was found in possession of the firearm with eight live ammunition. The male suspect found in possession of the firearm which is suspected to be used in killing a police officer, was arrested and detained at Rietgat SAPS. “The duo wanted for ATM bombings and murder was arrested and detained at Midrand SAPS. They are likely to appear in court soon,” said Fihla.

