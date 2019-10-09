Johannesburg - The bail judgment of the only #FeesMustFall activist who is still in custody was on Wednesday reserved at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.
The state opposed bail on the basis that Kanya Cekeshe was not a student at Wits University at the time of the violent protests.
State prosecutor David Mothibi maintained that the written confession submitted by Cekeshe was accurate and should stand.
However, Cekeshe’s lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi told the court that his legal representation at the time did not represent him well.
He also pointed out that the prosecution failed to produce any video evidence and that the still images being used as evidence against him provided no conclusive proof of any wrongdoing.