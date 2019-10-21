Picture: ER24

Johannesburg - Thirteen children, believed to be aged between 6 and 13, were left injured on Monday morning when the bakkie they were travelling in crashed into the wall of a residence on Samela Road in Imbali, KwaZulu-Natal. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when their paramedics, along with the Pietermaritzburg fire services, arrived on the scene at 7am they found the bakkie partially parked in the yard of the residence.

Meiring said several children were found seated along the wall. They were assessed and it was found that 13 of the 17 children had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The driver of the bakkie also sustained minor injuries.

The patients were transported to nearby government hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations