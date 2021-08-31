Barbaric, despicable and extremely sickening, says Joburg MMC about brutal attack on female metro cop

THE MMC for Public Safety in the City of Joburg has described the brutal attack on a female metro police officer by a motorist as barbaric, despicable and deserving of harsh punishment. Mally Mokoena said the attack was “extremely sickening” in a country that is confronted with the plague of violence against women and children.

The officer, from the K9 Unit, was assaulted while trying to apprehend the suspect who was allegedly driving at high speed and jumped a red light. The officer was at Eloff Street extension in the south of Joburg at the time of the incident on Saturday night. Mokoena said the motorist, a 24-year-old fitness trainer, even attempted to brazenly bump into the officer’s patrol vehicle after being pursued and stopped by the officer.

According to Joburg Metro Police spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the officer had stepped out of her vehicle and instructed the driver to wait as she called for back-up when she was attacked. He said the man suddenly grabbed her from behind and started choking her. When she started going limp, the enraged fitness trainer allegedly lifted the officer up and threw her to the ground.

Fihla said the man kicked the officer in the face while she was down. He swore at her using racist and offensive words. A passing e-hailing driver witnessed the attack and intervened. He was later joined by Fidelity ADT Security personnel. According to Mokoena, the suspect also made death threats against the officer who sustained injuries to her head, face, left eye and right shoulder.

“I strongly condemn this heinous act. Such behaviour is abhorrent and simply unacceptable. Our officers should never be placed in harm’s way while carrying out their duties, especially by wayward scoundrels like this man who have no regard for the law. “This incident is extremely sickening in a country that is confronted with the plague of violence against women and children. It is absolutely contemptible to have our officer subjected to such wanton physical and verbal abuse while doing her job,” Mokoena said. “I wish to extend my gratitude to everyone who intervened during the attack, especially Fidelity ADT security personnel. We appreciate your spirit of altruism and ubuntu. I wish the officer a speedy recovery and assure her that she will receive all the necessary support from the department throughout her recuperation and court proceedings.