BATHONG! Motorist calls out JMPD for giving him a fine, when their own disc expired in September 2020

Durban - In a case of the pot calling the kettle black, a Gauteng motorist has called out the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department for having expired vehicle licence discs. In a post on social media, the driver was allegedly stopped by JMPD officers and issued a fine.

The poster claims that when he went to inspect the JMPD vehicle, he found that the two discs had expired on September 30, 2020. JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said they are aware that some vehicles, which include a Toyota Quantum and Nissan Impendulo minibus, have expired licence discs. The JMPD vehicle with expired discs. Picture: Facebook

"Afrirent Fleet Management, the service provider, is responsible for the renewal of JMPD vehicle licence discs, but there was a challenge with the renewals of the vehicles mentioned above because the JMPD Business Register Number was blocked at the Licensing Department and this made it impossible to licence these vehicles," he said. Fihla said the JMPD can confirm that this challenge has now been resolved and the Toyota Quantum and Nissan Impendulo minibus will proceed with the Certificate of Fitness to get new licence discs. "JMPD officers are responsible for (ensuring) that the rule of law is maintained in the City of Johannesburg and that traffic laws and regulations are enforced, so besides the licensing challenges that the JMPD faced, which operational staff have no control over, officers need to continue executing their duties," Fihla said.

