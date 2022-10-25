Battle for Joburg: ‘Mpho Phalatse’s victory will be short-lived’, says Lesufi

Pretoria – Newly appointed Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the reinstated Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse should not be too comfortable in her court victory, as it would be short-lived. Panyaza was speaking on Tuesday after the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg reinstated Phalatse as the mayor of Joburg following her successful bid to challenge her removal from office last month.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The coalition partners have demonstrated that they don’t want to work with the former mayor and we will go back to the drawing board and consult with them on how to take the next step. “We will respect the judgment of the court and will also engage with our structures in Joburg to develop a new way forward,” said Lesufi speaking to eNCA. Lesufi told the broadcaster that they are determined to over turn the court’s decision.

“Its something that is inevitable, its a short lived victory because we are determined with our coalition partners to rectify what the court should have rectified... “The eventuality can not be postponed anymore, its quite clear that coalition partners want a new breath of fresh air in Joburg and we provide that as the ANC.” Phalatse lodged an urgent application in the high court arguing that her removal was done in haste saying councillors were not given proper notification about a meeting of the programming committee on September 29.

Story continues below Advertisement

The court ruled her removal from office was invalid, unlawful and unconstitutional. After the court decision, newly elected mayor Dada Morero, posted on Facebook that he accepts the decision made by the court and will step aside and vacate office as Joburg mayor. However, few minutes later, he deleted the post and posted another message saying he retracts the statement.

Story continues below Advertisement