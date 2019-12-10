This comes as the legitimacy of Vasco da Gama as the council’s speaker remains in question after the DA blocked an ANC-led motion of no confidence against him despite it being supported by most councillors present at last week’s council meeting.
The DA argued that, in terms of the rules, a majority vote meant that Da Gama could only be removed through a clear majority of the 270 council seats and not by the majority of councillors in attendance.
City manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni has called councillors to an extraordinary meeting to fill the “vacant” speaker post after he was instructed to do so by newly-elected mayor Geoff Makhubo.
DA caucus leader Funzela Ngobeni said: “We regard the notice issued by the manager to councillors as irregular and illegal. Only the speaker can call a meeting and we have warned him that he must withdraw the notice or we will take him to court.