Johannesburg - A R50 ticket from the Smile Foundation buys you a chance to win a brand new car and help a child in need of facial reconstructive surgery. Members of the public have been encouraged to support the Foundation's Win a Car fundraiser.

“The Foundation was founded at the request of Mr Nelson Mandela – an honourable man who believed in the power of community, especially community coming together to help others. That is the idea behind this fundraiser; it is true Ubuntu in action," said CEO at the Smile Foundation Hedley Lewis.

The R50 raffle ticket puts you in line to win a 2019 KIA Picanto 1.0 worth R155 000, or a Family of Five collection of Glenlivet Whisky, or a Kindle Oasis.

This latest fundraiser will be used specifically to assist the Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town with its paediatric surgical backlog.

The Smile Foundation is dedicated to providing funding and support for children who need facial reconstructive surgery and regularly collaborates with Academic Hospitals across the country to facilitate surgeries.

The Smile Foundation assists by covering both the theatre slate as well as logistical costs in getting the children and their guardians to the hospital for their operations. Without this support, these children would have to wait for their surgeries, often missing the window for timeous surgical intervention, as their cases get delayed to make room for emergency procedures.

"As South Africans, an act of responsible kindness will certainly change the outcome of the lives of children living with facial abnormalities. We come together as the Rainbow Nation being bonded by this act of kindness. Your fifty rand changes not just one life but the lives of families and future generations to come. It shows that we South Africans care.”

The raffle draw date will take place on the 31st July 2019.

Full entry details are available at www.smilefoundation.co.za