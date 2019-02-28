A snapshot of Beautiful News SA’s mini-documentary of Peter and Gerry Cedras.

Cape Town - As uncertainty and political tensions around the world mount, Beautiful News - a content platform that distributes only positive news about South Africa on a daily basis - has accomplished 1.6 billion in reach. This is a big achievement as the initiative started only two years ago and continues to thrive.

Every story published aims to create a positive change in South Africa, telling tales of generosity, kindness and selflessness.

Beautiful News has achieved 218 million video views and has a social media following of over 629 thousand people.

“South Africa is a beautiful, complex place. And something that really sets us apart is the way we come together to help each other in the face of adversity,” said deputy content director of Beautiful News, Talysa Rudah. “From the moment we released our first story to today, that’s been the overwhelming response: people want to contribute, they want to give back. If our audience sees a story that offers a way to help or offer assistance, they jump at it. It’s the most moving thing about being part of this team.”

Beautiful News founder Adrian Steirn says the goal is to inspire South Africans through stories of their own success.

Beautiful News continues to release one uplifting short film a day. To see or submit a story to Beautiful News, visit www.beautifulnews.co.za, email [email protected] or join the conversation with #BeautifulNews and #MyBeautifulSA.