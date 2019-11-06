Langelihle Mnguni: Picture:Social Media

Johannesburg - The case against the nanny accused of killing Langelihle Mnguni was postponed in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Mannana Celinah Tsabane briefly appeared in a packed courtroom before the case was postponed to November 8, for formal bail application.

The East Rand childminder was arrested for allegedly killing the one-year-old that she has been taking care of since he was two-months-old.

When Mnguni's mother arrived home from work two weeks ago her son’s nanny told her that robbers had poisoned her, as well as Langelihle and that they then kidnapped the toddler.

The post-mortem revealed that the toddler's neck was fractured and he was suffocated.