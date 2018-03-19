A member of the EFF hoisted a placard inside the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court after Magistrate David Shikwambana told people from the public gallery to hold their placards up if they wanted to. PHOTO: ANA Reporter

BRONKHORSTSPRUIT - The bail hearing of a 45-year-old man, accused of raping his parents’ domestic worker and forcing her to perform sexual acts on his dog, got off to a bad start on Monday in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court, when people in the public gallery furiously told Magistrate David Shikwambana to stop lecturing them.

Tempers flared up after Shikwambana asked the people in the public gallery to be disciplined and accept every outcome of the bail application. He made the appeal shortly before the start of formal proceedings.

“An hour ago I greeted you by saying revolutionary greetings,” said Shikwambana to a quiet courtroom.

“I regard you as my brothers, sisters, uncles and fathers. If the law allows me to refuse bail, I will refuse it. If the law allows me to grant bail, I must grant it and walk freely at that [shopping] mall.”

Several people interjected and openly shouted at Shikwambana. One of those who shouted was Tshwane whip of the African National Congress (ANC), Jabu Mabona.

Mabona stood up, walked to the front row of seats and told Shikwambana it was not necessary for him to say that.

“We have been attending this case for many months. Why are you lecturing us today? We understand your work and stop lecturing us and do justice,” said Mabona.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Alfred Manala said Shikwambana must stop wasting their time.

“We want this case to be concluded because we have other cases to attend to,” said Manala.

Another unidentified man shouted: “We went to school and we understand court procedures.”

The police subsequently restored order and the accused stepped into the courtroom.

The man is facing 10 charges including rape, sexual assault and malicious damage to property. He was arrested in November last year for allegedly raping a 41-year-old woman. The incident allegedly happened in Riamar Park, Bronkhorstspruit, on October 23.

The alleged victim was not seen in court on Monday. The bail hearing was still on late in the afternoon.

African News Agency/ANA