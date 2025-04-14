“Betrayal of the People”: EFF continues to slam DA, PA, and ACDP over Israel visit

The EFF is not backing down in their calls for an investigation against the recent visit by Members of Parliament from the DA, Patriotic Alliance (PA), and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) to Israel, describing it as "disgraceful and treasonous". The trip, characterised as a "fact-finding mission," has sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning its legitimacy and purpose.

According to reports, the delegation met with various Israeli authorities, including President Isaac Herzog, a move that has been deemed a direct affront to South Africa's commitment to justice for Palestinians. The EFF argues that this visit undermines the country's long-standing support for the Palestinian people and its opposition to Israeli apartheid. The red berets demanded that all Members of Parliament involved in the visit be summoned to appear before the Speaker and the Joint Standing Committee on Ethics; their diplomatic privileges be suspended pending investigation; the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) issue a formal statement disassociating South Africa from this delegation and Parliament reaffirm its commitment to the complete isolation of the Israeli regime.

"The EFF will never stand with genocide, will never stand with apartheid, and will never be silent when our country's name is dragged into complicity with war crimes," the EFF statement read. “Let's be clear that this visit was not innocent nor was it private. These individuals travelled to a state our democratic Parliament, through a motion brought by the EFF, has condemned and agreed to sever ties with. “They travelled with diplomatic passports, as representatives of SA, to a country that our own government has taken to the International Court of Justice for genocide. This is not only morally reprehensible, but it is a potential compromise of our national security as we have already become a target of Israel's white supremacist ally, the United States of America under Donald Trump,” the statement continued.

The Media Review Network (MRN) has echoed the EFF's sentiments, calling for an immediate investigation into the trip. The network's spokesperson Mariam Jooma Çarikci said that the visit was a betrayal of South Africa's anti-apartheid legacy and foreign policy. "Those involved in providing incentives to visit the genocidal state must be prosecuted,” Çarikci said.

The MRN has also questioned the DA's claim that the trip was taken in the MPs' private capacities, citing the involvement of Nicholas Myburgh, a member of Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence. "The timing of this visit raises profound ethical questions," Çarikci added. Parliament spokesperson Moloko Mothapo had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

The DA has maintained that the trip was arranged and attended by individuals in their private capacity, while the PA has defended its members, insisting that the trip was not a "secret". PA deputy president Kenny Kunene reiterated the party's support for the State of Israel, stating that if the party led by Gayton McKenzie is elected to run South Africa, one of the priorities would be re-igniting relations with Israel. "We as South Africans cannot take sides on this particular matter," Kunene said. "We must encourage both parties to work together, to co-exist, because we are an example of that co-existence."