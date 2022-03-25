Bheki Cele applauds detectives for vigorous work on Tshegofatso Pule murder case

Pretoria - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday congratulated the detectives who worked on the Tshegofatso Pule case after her former boyfriend, Nthutuko Shoba, was found guilty of planning her murder. Judge Stuart Wilson found Shoba guilty of premeditated murder but acquitted him on charges pertaining to the obstruction of justice charge.

“It is through vigorous dedicated detective work that has led us to this guilty verdict. Police investigations ensured that all bases were covered, and a water tight case was presented before the courts. “Eventually evidence was put out for the world to see that Tshegofatso was murdered by a hired gun, but Ntuthuko Shoba plotted to not only kill his girlfriend but also his unborn child. “The next step is for the courts to hand this heartless man an appropriate sentence that we hope can bring some comfort and justice to the Pule family,” Cele said in a statement.

Guilty! Ntuthuko Shoba was the mastermind behind eight month pregnant Tshegofatso Pule's murder, the South Gauteng High Court found. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) Pule was found shot and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, in 2020. According to police reports at the time, the 28-year-old also had stab wounds to her chest. Civil rights lobby group #NOTINMYNAME also welcomed the guilty verdict handed to Shoba. “We applaud all those who were involved in making sure that this case finally gets to this clear guilty verdict. We look forward to the sentencing and want to state that nothing less than a life sentence will be acceptable,” said Secretary-General Themba Masango.

