Police Minister Bheki Cele listens during an imbizo with the community of Eldorado Park at the Faith Temple Church. Cele has encouraged the community in Eldorado Park to come forward with the names of corrupt police and to tell their stories. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister General Bheki Cele on Thursday told the community of Eldorado Park that the SAPS would form an "outstanding cases clinic" following the cries of community members who told their stories of injustice. Cele was part of a panel alongside with MEC for community and safety Faith Mazibuko, Lieutenant-general Elias Mawela and National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole who listened for hours to the alarming stories of drugs, murder, rape, corruption and violence of aggrieved Eldorado Park residents.

Angelina Williams told the panel and audience that even after they could identify her daughter's shooters, they were still roaming free.

"My daughter was shot five times in her leg a month ago, she is not coping. There is nothing happening ... We still have not done an ID parade and I have given the police their names," the teary-eyed mother said.

"I want the case to be dealt with nationally because our police take bribes. She's currently writing her preliminary exams and is still traumatised."

Another community member Fiona Adams said she witnessed a gun brawl between her brother-in-law and a neighbor which left her children traumatised.

"The kids were playing outside and next thing shots were fired. Can you imagine how the kids felt? We fear for our children's lives. I refuse to be a prisoner in my community. You need to stand up for us, we don't trust the police," Adams said.

Corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS) was also a huge concern to the residents of Eldorado Park.

Sam Sithole said:" You need to reshuffle the officers. Also, politicians come for hype, leave and we are back to square one. You guys don't care about us.

"They only care when we vote. Police officers are also dating in Freedom Park with the state vehicles, while people are shooting each other. They do not take us serious."

Responding to all the issues raised, Cele said the SAPS would form an outstanding case clinic on a national, provincial and local level to assist the afflicted parties.

"It's unfortunate it took us time to come here but I'm glad because I would have been accused of campaigning. Each time we visit Eldos people, they want to report crime.

"But I now urge the community to get together, pull yourself together and work together. There is a long list of outstanding cases so we invite everyone to tell their stories."

He also urged the community to give him a list of all the corrupt police along with the allegations linked to them.

African News Agency (ANA)