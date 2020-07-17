Bheki Cele to visit murdered Mapiti Matsena's home

PRETORIA - Police Minister General Bheki Cele was on Friday morning scheduled to visit the home of slain African National Congress Tshwane deputy chairman Mapiti Matsena, who was fatally stabbed by an unknown assailant in his bedroom on Wednesday night. African News Agency understands that Cele will be accompanied by Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko. At the time of his death, Matsena was chairman of the Gauteng legislature’s safety and security portfolio committee. Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng said it is shocked and saddened by the gruesome murder of Matsena in his Pretoria home. “The news of comrade Mapiti's untimely passing was met with shock and deep sadness. We call on law enforcement authorities to act swiftly in their investigation and in their tireless pursuit of justice for the community, his family, as well as to send a clear message that murderers have no place in our country,” said EFF Gauteng provincial acting chairperson Itani Mukwevho.

The EFF appealed to community members to help police with information about the perpetrators.

“We call on all those who may have any information to come forward and to assist the police in their investigation. On behalf of EFF Gauteng, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to friends, family and the ANC caucus in the legislature.”

On Thursday, national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Khehla Sitole tasked Gauteng SAPS provincial management to immediately mobilise the 72-hour activation plan in a bid to arrest the assailant who killed Matsena.

“I have tasked the acting provincial commissioner of Gauteng to ensure that this case be investigated by the provincial investigation unit and that critical resources including crime intelligence and forensic services be mobilised to identify and arrest those responsible for the murder of Mr Matsena” said Sitole.

The SAPS said it has been determined from preliminary investigations that a lone assailant entered the house and stabbed Matsena while he was in his bedroom.

“At this stage it does not appear that anything was taken by the suspect. General Sitole has assured the Matsena family that this murder is being thoroughly investigated,” the SAPS said in a statement.

African News Agency