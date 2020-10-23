Bheki Mlangeni hospital CEO removed from facility as Gauteng Health investigates her

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Department of Health has removed Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital chief executive Ruth Mabyana from the facility and placed her on precautionary transfer over a case of alleged misconduct. The department did not give details on the alleged misconduct but it’s believed this is related to violence that has been reported at the hospital lately and complaints laid against her. The latest incident is alleged to have happened on Saturday where a psychiatric patient allegedly raped a 16-year-old psychiatric patient. There was also an allegation a security guard was stabbed while on duty on the same weekend. Departmental spokesperson Kwarra Kekana said issues surrounding Mabyana’s case must still be verified and a determination would be made accordingly. Acting Heath MEC Jacob Mamabolo said there was an urgent need to resolve the broader challenges at Bheki Mlangeni hospital and restore the confidence of the community in the facility’s capacity to continue providing much needed healthcare services.

Mamabolo also said the case of the alleged rape that took place in the facility was being looked into.

“The department will appoint an independent investigator to help finalise the matter following an internal preliminary report. The matter has also been referred to the South African Police Services to investigate.

“The Department remains committed to improving the patient experience of care in Gauteng Health facilities.”

While Mabyana reports to the district office, Makabedi Makhetha will be acting in the position.

In May, Mabyana was suspended after a psychiatric patient allegedly stabbed 85-year-old patient Kholisile Edwin Zazayokwe to death.

In August, Mamabolo reinstated her despite her not being cleared by the investigation or the findings being made public.

In January, the DA started a petition to get Mabyana and senior management removed from the hospital over a jobs-for-cash scandal that hit the institution.

IOL