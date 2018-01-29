Pretoria - ANC member Vincent Myeni’s court challenge to declare 54th national elective conference null and void was on Tuesday morning by agreement removed from the urgent court roll.
Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, Judge Norman Davis, was told that this was by agreement as there were further developments after deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte filed her responding affidavit.
Myeni earlier filed court papers in which he asked that the decision confirming the results for the ANC’s top positions to be set aside and that a fresh election had to take place.
Judge Davis asked whether the matter had become settled. Advocate Francois Botes, who appeared for Myeni told the judge that it was not yet settled.
“There are discussions between the parties and their legal representatives... The application won’t see daylight soon unless something drastic happens,” he told the court.
Botes later said that if Myeni decided to go ahead with the application, it will serve on the normal court roll, as the matter is no longer urgent.
In her court papers, Duarte asks the court to strike the matter off the roll with costs against Myeni.
She argued that Myeni failed to show urgency and could also not prove he was a member of the ANC in good standing.
No order as to who would pay the costs were made on Tuesday.