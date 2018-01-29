Pretoria - ANC member Vincent Myeni’s court challenge to declare 54th national elective conference null and void was on Tuesday morning by agreement removed from the urgent court roll.

Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, Judge Norman Davis, was told that this was by agreement as there were further developments after deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte filed her responding affidavit.

Myeni earlier filed court papers in which he asked that the decision confirming the results for the ANC’s top positions to be set aside and that a fresh election had to take place.

Judge Davis asked whether the matter had become settled. Advocate Francois Botes, who appeared for Myeni told the judge that it was not yet settled.