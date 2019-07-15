Businessman Khulubuse Zuma is the nephew of former president Jacob Zuma. File photo: Reuters

Johannesburg - The case against three former Aurora Empowerment Systems directors, including Jacob Zuma's nephew Khulubuse Zuma and Zondwa Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, has again been put on old.



Zuma, Mandela and Thulani Ngubane appeared in the Springs Regional Court on charges related to contravention of the Water Act.





The case centres on the trio's alleged looting of the Grootvlei gold mine and releasing untreated water into a natural stream into the Blesbokspruit, which drains into the Vaal River.





On Monday, the former directors' lawyers requested leave to submit their objections to a request by media house eNCA to live stream the court case.





The case was postponed to August 7.





Commenting on the latest postponement, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) said it saw no reason for the objection as the spillage affected the lives of people who live on or close to the site.





“There should be no reason to object to the trial being televised as this case is in the public interest. The environmental damaged caused by the directors' recklessness has life-long effects on the land and the people who live on it or close by,” said OUTA’s Chief Legal Officer, Advocate Stefanie Fick.





“It is important for us to show the court and the people of South Africa that this important matter requires our full attention. This is the first time in South Africa that mine directors are being held liable for environmental damage and it is a precedent setting case,” added Fick.



