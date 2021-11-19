Bid to ship R3.6 million crystal meth to Australia as pool chemicals gets Gauteng man jailed

PRETORIA – A 43-year-old man was scheduled today, to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court facing charges of illegal dealing in drugs, after he attempted to send more than 11kg of narcotics to Australia. Gauteng spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said officers were monitoring the package from a packaging company near Kempton Park until it was dropped off at a shipment warehouse.

“The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in the East Rand received intelligence regarding a suspicious consignment at a packaging company in Spartan, near Kempton Park (on Wednesday). Upon arrival, authorities inspected the alleged consignment and discovered suspected crystal meth,” Mulamu said. An intelligence driven operation by the Hawks, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, and the SAPS Flying Squad was immediately activated. “Police kept surveillance on the suspected consignment. Authorities pounced on the suspect after he dropped off the positively identified consignment at a shipment warehouse in Pomona, declared as swimming pool pump and acid, destined for Australia,” Mulamu said.

“Upon searching the consignment, police found plastic bags containing crystal meth concealed in swimming pool detergent containers. The suspect was immediately arrested and charged.” Narcotics weighing 11.6kg with an estimated street value of R3.6 million was seized for further investigation. Meanwhile, a First National Bank (FNB) manager in Joburg has been released on R10 000 bail after she was arrested for allegedly defrauding her employer of R4 million.