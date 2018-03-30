A motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a car on Wekker Street in Moreleta Park in Pretoria, paramedics said. Picture: ER24

Pretoria - A motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a car on Wekker Street in Moreleta Park in Pretoria on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at about 11.30am where they found the rider in a critical condition, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

"Paramedics assessed him and found that he sustained multiple injuries. While paramedics were attempting to stabilise him his vital signs deteriorated. They (paramedics) initiated advanced life support treatment in order to regain his vital signs, but were sadly unable to do so. He was later declared dead on the scene."

It was believed that the rider crashed into a vehicle attempting to turn along Wekker Street. The occupants of the vehicle were assessed but found to be uninjured, he said.

African News Agency/ANA