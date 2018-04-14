MULDERSDRIFT - A motorcyclist was killed and his pillion passenger was seriously injured in a collision with a car on the R512 in Muldersdrift, northwest of Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene to find the car and motorbike in the middle of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"A man, believed to be 27 years old, was found lying next to his motorbike while the passenger, a 26-year-old woman, was found lying approximately 50 metres away.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. The woman was assessed and found to be in a critical condition, having sustained several serious injuries."

Paramedics treated the woman and provided her with advanced life support interventions. She was later airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter to a nearby private hospital.

The car driver was assessed and found to have sustained minor injuries. He was treated and transported by another service to a nearby hospital, Meiring said.

African News Agency/ANA