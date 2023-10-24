Blue-light crash: EFF Ekurhuleni councillor Nkululeko Dunga ‘seriously injured’ in accident where a motorcyclist lost his life

City of Ekurhuleni’s member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance, Nkululeko Dunga, was injured in a “tragic” multi-vehicle accident’ which happened on the R21 South on Monday evening. In a statement, City of Ekurhuleni said Dunga, who is also EFF Gauteng provincial chairperson, was seated in one of the vehicles and he sustained “serious injuries”.

"It is with a heavy heart that the office of the executive mayor shares news of a tragic multi-vehicle accident on R21 South, just before the Pomona off-ramp, around 7pm on the evening of the 23rd of October 2023. The collision involved four vehicles, one of which belonged to council," said Nokuthula Mdlalose spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni mayor. "The member of the mayoral committee for finance, Councillor Nkululeko Dunga, was seated in one of the vehicles and sustained serious injuries. The rapid response from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department freeway unit ensured that all crucial accident protocols and emergency procedures were meticulously and promptly administered. "We are saddened to confirm that this unfortunate incident resulted in several injuries and a tragic loss of life," said Mdlalose.

The injured people have been transported to hospital, where Mdlalose said they are receiving "necessary" medical attention. "Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all individuals and families affected during this difficult time. The South African Police Services is currently investigating the circumstances of the accident. Further details will be communicated by the relevant authorities in due course," she said. News24 reported that a motorcyclist was killed when his bike was involved in the crash with Dunga's cavalcade.