Blue light gang terrorising Gauteng, North West and Free State communities arrested

Pretoria - Three suspected armed robbers who have been terrorising community members in Gauteng, Free State, and North West have been arrested on Thursday morning on Hendrik Potgieter road near Muldersdrift. Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] Colonel Katlego Mogale said during the arrest, the trio aged 34, 35 and 36, were found in possession police equipment and unlicensed firearms.

“It is reported that the members of the Hawks' tactical operations management section with the assistance of crime intelligence, Gauteng highway patrol, Gauteng traffic saturation unit, Bad Boy Security, Tracker Connect and ICB Insurance Crime Bureau acted on information received from Gauteng crime intelligence collection team about suspects driving a Golf 7 fitted with blue lights,” said Mogale. The suspects were spotted on Hendrik Potgieter Road and were successfully cornered by the law enforcement team. “Further information revealed the suspects have been terrorizing law abiding citizens in Gauteng, Free State, North West and other neighbouring provinces. During their arrest, the suspects were found in possession of police equipment including handcuffs, blue lights and two unlicensed firearms as well as ammunition,” said Mogale.

“Preliminary investigation linked the suspects to an armed robbery committed in Klerkskraal late October 2021. While on scene, police received information that they had also robbed a foreign businessman in Heilbron, Free State,” she said. Mogale said there is possibility of linking the suspects to other cases in other provinces. In September police arrested five suspects in Schaapkraal, Philippi, who hijacked a truck and cargo with an estimated value of R1 million.