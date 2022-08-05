Board changes and appointments at Independent Media

Cape Town – Following a meeting of the board on July 19, 2022, Independent Media has made some changes to its leadership structure, who will be responsible for guiding the publishing house going forward. The changes take account of the current challenges facing the global media industry and strengthen the Group’s business resolve and strategic acumen.

New appointments are: Dr Dennis George, former General Secretary of the Federation of Unions South Africa (FEDUSA) and founding director of African Quartz, who has a PhD in technology and innovation, will bring his considerable insights and experience to bear. Dr George will assume the role of non-executive Deputy Chairman. Takudzwe Hove, has been made Chief Executive Officer, having been the company’s Chief Operating Officer since 2019.

Mr Hove, a qualified Chartered Accountant, a Chartered Global Management Accountant, and a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. He is a professional skilled in strategy formulation and execution, business planning, internal financial control, and structuring. His many years at Independent Media have garnered him much respect and will provide a steady and trusted hand at the helm. Mohammed Hoosain, who is currently Group Executive - Head of Finance and Compliance at Independent Media, will join Hove and George in reinforcing the Board’s business oversight of the company.

Mr Hoosain has also been with the company for some years and has risen through the ranks. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and is a respected member of the team with a proven track record in delivering effective solutions to many of the challenges that face modern businesses. They complement the following long-serving board members: Dr. Iqbal Survé, Aneez Salie, Yvonne Musonza, Nontsikelelo Ntlemeza, Moleboheng Mosia, Gaamiem Colbie, and Jinhua Dong, Kun Dong.

Welcoming the new appointees, Yvonne Musonza, who is a non-executive director and the Group’s legal counsel, says: “It is common knowledge that the print media business is facing some severe challenges, and has done for some time now. Covid-19 saw a fundamental shift to digital media platforms around the world, but print is still a key means of keeping up with the times and the news of the day for most of South Africa. “Our new colleagues on the board will help ensure that Independent Media has the requisite depth of business and institutional knowledge and expertise, to take the group forward, as ensuring that all the voices of South Africa are seen and heard is more important than ever, especially in a year that will see the current ruling party go to the polls to elect its new leaders.” Dr Iqbal Survé, who moves to become non-executive chairman of Independent Media says: “I am delighted that we have the calibre, integrity, skill of this team to help lead us and thank them for their unwavering support.”

